SHEPHERD MICHAEL (MICK) Of Castleford. Sadly passed away after a tragic accident at home, with his loving family by his side on the 17th February 2019, aged 63 years.

The devoted husband of Lorraine, a precious son of Doreen, a dearly loved dad to Kieron and Donna and father in law to Lisa & Richard,

an amazing grandad to Poppy, Sam, Alfie and Freddie, a loved brother to Anne, also a respected brother in law of Glenys, Pat and Steve. Mick will be greatly missed by all of his family and his many friends.

The funeral will take place on Thursday 14th March with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 2.20pm. After the service everyone is welcome to join the family for refreshments at The Magnet, Castleford. No flowers by request please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of The Yorkshire Air Ambulance, that cared for and tried to save Mick . All enquiries please to McTigue Funeral Directors.

Tel- 01977.555733 Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 7, 2019