Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00
St Joseph's R.C. Church
Castleford
Michael Sharkey Notice
SHARKEY Michael On August 24th, in Pinderfields
Hospital, aged 88 years and
of Castleford, Michael.
Beloved husband of the late
Madge and dearly loved dad
of Helen & Ann. Also a much
loved grandad and uncle.
Funeral service will take place at
11:00am on Friday 13th September
at St Joseph's R.C. Church,
Castleford followed by interment
at Whitwood Cemetery.
No flowers by request, donations
in lieu to The Prince of Wales
Hospice for which a box will
be provided at the service.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 5, 2019
