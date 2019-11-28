|
|
|
Ruddock Michael Passed away 10.11.2019 at home.
Much loved husband of Gillian,
dad of Steven, Peter and Victoria, grandad of Leighton, Fenn,
Daisy and Isabelle,
also father-in-law to
Lyndsay and Richard and
a good friend to many, who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
The funeral will take place at Pontefract Crematorium
on 3rd December at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations can be made on the day in memory of Michael for the family's chosen charity.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 28, 2019