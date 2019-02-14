|
NAILER MICHAEL
(BOB) Peacefully after a short illness on Sunday 3rd February,
aged 69 years, of Pontefract, formerly York.
Beloved husband of Margaret,
much loved dad of Susan and Julie, loved son of Molly and loving brother of Paul.
Funeral Service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on
Friday 1st March at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received for Cancer Research.
All enquiries to
Granville Brooks Funeral Services, Featherstone
Tel 01977 791869
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 14, 2019
