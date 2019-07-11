Home

Michael Martin

Notice Condolences

Michael Martin Notice
MARTIN Michael McKenna
(Mick) Sadly passed away
22nd June 2019 at Pinderfields Hospital,
aged 79 years.
Beloved husband to
Ann (Nan), dad, father in law, brother, brother in law, grandad, great grandad and uncle.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 17th July 2019 at 10:45am at St Andrew's Church, Ferrybridge followed by interment at Ferrybridge Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
A donations box will be available for the British Heart Foundation.
Those attending are all welcome to join the family afterwards at Kellingley Club.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 11, 2019
