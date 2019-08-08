|
MARSHALL MICHAEL Mick, of Pontefract, passed away on August 3rd 2019, aged 71 years. Beloved husband of Wendy and a very dear brother and brother-in-law. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday, August 22nd at 11.00 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Parkinson's UK, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road, Pontefract. Tel. 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 8, 2019