BARRY Michael Husband of Wendy and father
of Nigel, Ian and Rachael.
Passed away peacefully at home
on the 5th October 2019.
He is much loved and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
There will be a reception into Church for Michael on the
20th October at St Joseph's Church, Pontefract at 17.00
The funeral service will be
held on the 21st October at
St Joseph's Church, Pontefract at 10.00 followed by the committal at Pontefract Cemetery.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Pontefract on 01977 703222.
