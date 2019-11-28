Home

J D Burke Funeral Directors
77 Queen St
Normanton, West Yorkshire WF6 1AF
01924 892178
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00
Pontefract Crematorium
Michael Asprey Notice
Asprey Michael Joseph Aged 81 of Whitwood, Castleford, passed away peacefully,
surrounded by his loving family on Thursday 21st November 2019.
Beloved husband of Gillian, treasured dad, grandad
and great grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 6th December 2019, at Pontefract Crematorium at 11am, with refreshments afterwards at The Rising Sun, Whitwood.
Family flowers only please, but donations will be greatfully received in memory of Michael for a charity chosen by the family.
All enquiries contact J D Burke's on 01924 892178.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 28, 2019
