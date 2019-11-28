|
Asprey Michael Joseph Aged 81 of Whitwood, Castleford, passed away peacefully,
surrounded by his loving family on Thursday 21st November 2019.
Beloved husband of Gillian, treasured dad, grandad
and great grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 6th December 2019, at Pontefract Crematorium at 11am, with refreshments afterwards at The Rising Sun, Whitwood.
Family flowers only please, but donations will be greatfully received in memory of Michael for a charity chosen by the family.
All enquiries contact J D Burke's on 01924 892178.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 28, 2019