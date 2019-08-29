|
|
|
SAVAGE MELVYN Of Ackworth.
Passed away suddenly at home on the 13th August 2019, aged 75 years. The beloved husband of the late Pamelia, a loving dad to Deborah & Chris, a dearly loved grandad,
a dear father in law of John & Melanie, also a dear brother.
Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Thursday 5th September with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of Martin House Hospice. All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 29, 2019