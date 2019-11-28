|
Bradley Reverend Max Marie, Alison and Ruth wish to convey our
thanks for all the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and generous donations given to the Prince of Wales Hospice and Micklegate Methodist Church.
We would like to thank
Reverend Andrew Longshaw
and Featherstone Male Voice choir for their contribution to a compassionate and uplifting service. We would also like to thank Mark and his team at Granville Brooks for their
caring and efficient
funeral arrangements.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 28, 2019