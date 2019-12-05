Home

ARTHUR MAVIS Formerly of Ackworth, passed away peacefully at home in Pontefract on November 28th 2019 aged 95 years. Dear wife of the late Geoffrey, dearly loved sister of Walter and much loved aunt of Stephen, also loved great aunt of Katy and Jenny. Service to take place at St. Cuthbert's Church, Ackworth on Wednesday, December 11th at 10.30am followed by interment at Ackworth Cemetery. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations in lieu and if so desired, for the Prince of Wales Hospice may be kindly left in the donation box in Church. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel 01977 600074/552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 5, 2019
