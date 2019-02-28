|
|
|
SPEDDING Maurice Of Castleford, passed away in hospital on February 16th 2019, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of Edna (Kay), dearly loved dad of Deborah, Neil and Ian and a very dear father-in-law, also a loving pepere, great-pepere and a much loved brother. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, March 6th at 2.20 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. No flowers by request. Now resting in the Private Chapel
of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More