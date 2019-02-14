|
|
|
Wood Maureen Fred and family would like to thank everyone for kind messages of sympathy, cards and donations of £140, now for the Prince of Wales Hospice on their sad loss of a dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother and
great-grandmother.
Grateful thanks to Reverend Tracy Ibbotson for comforting words and service, Neil Barkers Florist for flowers and to T F Morritt for their caring and professional funeral arrangements.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More