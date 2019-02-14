Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Wood

Notice

Maureen Wood Notice
Wood Maureen Fred and family would like to thank everyone for kind messages of sympathy, cards and donations of £140, now for the Prince of Wales Hospice on their sad loss of a dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother and
great-grandmother.
Grateful thanks to Reverend Tracy Ibbotson for comforting words and service, Neil Barkers Florist for flowers and to T F Morritt for their caring and professional funeral arrangements.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.