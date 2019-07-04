|
|
|
O'HARA Maureen (Mo) Died peacefully at home,
on 28th June 2019 aged 79 years. Beloved wife of the late James Edward O'Hara, much loved mum of Rachel, Jillian, Sarah, James and Francesca, and dear mother-in-law of Chris, Nick, Sarah, Kate and Graham. Mo was adored and will be sorely missed by her twelve grandchildren and six
great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday 10th July 2019 at
1.40 pm. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Those attending are welcome
to join the family at the
Kings Croft Hotel.
Family flowers only, any donations kindly received for
The British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries please contact:
Co-op Funeral Directors, Pontefract, Tel. 01977 703222
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 4, 2019