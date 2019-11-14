Home

MORGAN Maureen November 17th, 2010,
dearly beloved wife of Mick (I.V), mother of Denise, grandmother of
Jonathan and Jason.

If roses grow in Heaven, Lord, Please pick a bunch for me,
Place them in my wife's arms,
And tell her they're from me,
Tell her I love and miss her,
And when she turns to smile,
Place a kiss upon her cheek,
And hold her for a while,
Because remembering her is easy,
I do it every day,
But there's an ache within my heart, because I miss her today.

Your ever loving Toyboy Mick xx
Denise & Mike xxx
Jonathan & Emma xx
Jason, Belle & Oscar xx
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 14, 2019
