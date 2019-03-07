|
MORGAN Maureen 7th March
If roses grow in Heaven,
Lord please pick a bunch for me,
Place them in my wife's arms,
And tell her they're from me.
Tell her I love and miss her,
And when she turns to smile,
Place a kiss upon her cheek,
And hold her for a while.
Because remembering her is easy,
I do it every day,
But there's an ache
within my heart,
Because I miss her today.
Your ever loving Toyboy Mick x x Denise & Mike, Jonathan & Emma and Jason & Isabelle x x
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 7, 2019
