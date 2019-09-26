MOORE MAUREEN (née Mitchell) Of Townville, Castleford, passed

away peacefully at home on

16th September 2019, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Charles, loving mum of Ian,

Darren, Simon and the late Paul,

also loving mum in law of Julie, Sharon and Fiona and a devoted nanna and great nanna.

We would like to offer our sincere thanks to the many attending

carers and professionals of Mum.

Service to take place at Holy Cross Church, Airedale on Friday

4th October at 10.00 am

followed by cremation at

Pontefract Crematorium at 11am.

Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated

and will be divided between Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Nurses and may be kindly left in the box provided in Church or at the Crematorium. Friends are invited to join the family afterwards at The Magnet Hotel, Pontefract Road, Castleford. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. 552265. Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 26, 2019