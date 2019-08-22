|
|
|
MARWOOD Maureen
(nee Edwards) Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in hospital
after a long illness, with her
loving family by her side on the
3rd August 2019, aged 75 years.
The devoted mam of Robert & the
late Andrew, a special nana of
Sharon, Robby Junior & Joeleen,
great nana of Silas, a dear mother
in law of Lize, a loved sister of
Raymond, Sandra & Norman,
sister in law to Val and a dear auntie.
Will be sadly missed by all
of her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on
Thursday 29th August with service
at Pontefract Crematorium at
11.40am. Family flowers by
request only please. Donations will
be kindly received in aid of The Guide
Dogs for the Blind Association.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral
Directors, Castleford.
Tel- 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 22, 2019