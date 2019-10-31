|
|
|
HAIKINGS Maureen
(nee Buchan) Of Castleford, formerly of Dewsbury.
Passed away in Vicarage Court Care Home, with her loving family by her side on the 19th October 2019,
aged 75 years.
The precious mum of Karen, Dean, Lisa & Stephen, a special grandma, also a loved sister, sister in law & aunt. Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 6th November with service in Trinity Methodist Church, Castleford at 2pm followed by committal at Pontefract Crematorium.
'Mum loved everything bling, so please feel free to dress if desired
in something sparkly.'
Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received and divided between
The British Heart Foundation
and MIND.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors,
Castleford. TEL- 01977 555733.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 31, 2019