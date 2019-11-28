|
|
|
Edwards Maud Of Featherstone
(Formerly Cutsyke)
Wife of the late Frank Edwards, died peacefully at
Pinderfields Hospital on the
28th October 2019, aged 94.
She leaves behind daughter Joyce, son Michael, Grandchildren,
great-grandchildren and
great-great-Grandchild.
Loved and missed by everyone.
Service is on the 6th December 1pm at Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations for the Stroke Unit Association.
Reception at the
Cutsyke Gospel Hall.
Any enquiries please call
Ryans & Foy Funeral Directors
07824773646
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 28, 2019