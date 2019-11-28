Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maud Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maud Edwards

Notice Condolences

Maud Edwards Notice
Edwards Maud Of Featherstone
(Formerly Cutsyke)
Wife of the late Frank Edwards, died peacefully at
Pinderfields Hospital on the
28th October 2019, aged 94.
She leaves behind daughter Joyce, son Michael, Grandchildren,
great-grandchildren and
great-great-Grandchild.
Loved and missed by everyone.
Service is on the 6th December 1pm at Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations for the Stroke Unit Association.
Reception at the
Cutsyke Gospel Hall.
Any enquiries please call
Ryans & Foy Funeral Directors
07824773646
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -