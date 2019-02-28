|
CHITTY MAUD (nee Sephton) Passed away peacefully at
Millfields Residential Care home, Pontefract on February 9th 2019, aged 94 years.
A dearly loved Sister, Mother, Grandmother and
Great Grandmother who will be sadly missed by all her family.
The Funeral Service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday 5th March 2019 at 3.00pm.
Flowers may be sent to
The Co-operative Funeral Directors, 2 Salter Row, The Woolmarket, Pontefract WF8 1AZ by 2.40pm please.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 28, 2019
