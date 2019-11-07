|
JACKSON MATTHEW Of Castleford, passed away peacefully at home on October 25th, aged 88 years. Much loved husband of Marjorie, dearly loved dad of Steve and a wonderful father-in-law to Louise, adored grandad of Grant, Carly and Jodie, also loving great grandad of Sofia, Alyssia and William and a wonderful friend to many. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday, November 14th at 11.40am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please for Macmillan Cancer Support, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 7, 2019