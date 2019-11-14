|
|
|
Beardsmore Matthew
(Matt) Suddenly on Friday 1st November 2019 aged 33 of Pontefract.
Beloved son, brother and uncle.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 22nd November 2019
in All Saints Church, Featherstone
at 12.15pm prior to interment
at Featherstone Cemetery.
Flowers welcome otherwise donations will be gratefully received for The Injured Jockey's Fund. Everyone welcome for refreshments after the service
at Green Lane WMC.
All enquiries please contact
Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 14, 2019