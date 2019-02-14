|
|
|
WILSON Mary Elizabeth (née O'Neill) Passed away peacefully
at Pinderfields on
Sunday 3rd February 2019,
aged 86 years with daughter and grandaughter beside her.
Loving mum to Pauline,
son-in-law Mel, devoted grandma to Kathryn and great grandma
to Mason and Benji.
Funeral will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on
Friday 22nd February at 11:40am. Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of Dementia UK. Family invite everyone to join them afterwards at The Magnet Hotel, Pontefract Road, Castleford.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More