Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:30
Pontefract Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Wilson

Notice Condolences

Mary Wilson Notice
WILSON Mary Elizabeth (née O'Neill) Passed away peacefully
at Pinderfields on
Sunday 3rd February 2019,
aged 86 years with daughter and grandaughter beside her.
Loving mum to Pauline,
son-in-law Mel, devoted grandma to Kathryn and great grandma
to Mason and Benji.
Funeral will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on
Friday 22nd February at 11:40am. Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of Dementia UK. Family invite everyone to join them afterwards at The Magnet Hotel, Pontefract Road, Castleford.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.