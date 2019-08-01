|
|
|
Thorne (née Oakden)
Mary Alice Peacefully on 17th July 2019,
aged 83 of Featherstone. Dear wife of the late Ronald, and much loved Aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and good friend to many.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 14th August 2019 at Pontefract Crematorium at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received for the Residents Amenity Fund at Vicarage Court Care Home. Everyone is welcome for refreshments after the service at Kings Croft Hotel.
All enquiries contact Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 1, 2019