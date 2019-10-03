Home

McTigue Funeral Directors (Castleford)
1 - 9 Savile Road
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 1PB
01977 555733
Mary Speake

Mary Speake Notice
SPEAKE Mary
née Proud Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully at home,
with her loving family by her side
on the 22nd September 2019,
aged 84 years.
The beloved wife of Geoffrey,
a much loved mum of Jackie & Carl,
a dear mother in law of
Graham & Julie, a special nana
of Ben, Chloe & Lucy, also
a great nana of Edie & Martha.
Will be sadly missed by all
of her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 11th October with service
at Pontefract Crematorium at 9.40am. Family flowers by
request only please.
Donations will be kindly received
in lieu in aid of Leukaemia UK.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors,
Castleford. Tel - 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 3, 2019
