|
|
|
Smith Mary
(Of Beal) Passed away peacefully
in Meadow Lodge in Kellington
on 2nd July 2019.
Proud Mum, Gran and
Great Gran, loved Cousin,
Auntie, Sister and Daughter.
Cortege will leave
Kellington Manor at 1:10PM on Wednesday 24th July 2019.
Mary will take one final lap
of Beal as she wished and
then on for cremation at
Pontefract Crematorium at
1:40PM. Family flowers only.
A donation box will be provided at the Crematorium for
Meadow Lodge. Mary's wishes
were to dress informally please.
Refreshments afterwards
at Kellington Manor.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 18, 2019