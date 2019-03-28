|
|
|
Rhodes (Née Stead)
Mary Passed away peacefully in
The Prince of Wales Hospice
with her loving husband by her
side on 23rd March 2019.
Cherished wife of Brian, doting mother of the late Christopher, beloved grandma of Liam and his partner Becky, great grandma to Grace and Alfie and sister of Terry Stead. Mary will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Family flowers only please, donations for the Prince of Wales
Hospice at Pontefract may be
left in the donation box at the
back of church.
The funeral will be held on Thursday 4th April at All Saints Church, Ackworth at 12.30pm.
All enquiries to R.J Burgess
Funeral Directors 01924 894017
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 28, 2019
