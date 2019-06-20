Home

Mary Prince

Mary Prince Notice
PRINCE MARY Of Pontefract, passed away peacefully in Willow Park Care Home on June 10th 2019, aged 86 years. Now re-united with her beloved husband Ronald, also a much loved aunt and a very dear friend. Grateful thanks to all staff at Willow Park Care Home, for all their kindness and care given to Mary during the last six years. Service to take place at All Saints' Church on Monday, June 24th at 12.00 noon followed by interment at Ferrybridge Cemetery. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Alzheimer's Society, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 20, 2019
