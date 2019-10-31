|
|
|
MERRY Mary
(nee Bedford) on October 27th, aged 91 years.
Of Brayton, formerly of Pontefract and Castleford.
Beloved wife of the late Geoff, dearly loved Mum of Phillip and Jane, and a much loved
Grandma & Great Grandma.
Private family cremation on Monday, 11th November, prior to a Service of Celebration & Thanksgiving at
Brayton Methodist Chapel at 1.30pm. No flowers please,
but any donations, if so desired,
to be shared between
Brayton Methodist Chapel and the Uganda Conservation Foundation.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 31, 2019