McTigue Funeral Directors (Castleford)
1 - 9 Savile Road
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 1PB
01977 555733
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
10:30
Holy Cross Church
Airedale
Mary Lamb Notice
LAMB Mary
nee Sampson Formerly of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in
Priory Gardens Care Home,
with her loving family by her side
on the 14th November 2019,
aged 86 years.
The beloved wife of the late
William (Bill), a dear sister of Pat, a loved auntie, also a dear sister in law.
Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Thursday 28th November with service in Holy Cross Church, Airedale at 10.30am followed by burial in Castleford Cemetery.
After the service everyone is welcome for refreshments at
The Magnet, Castleford.
Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of Parkinson's UK.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 21, 2019
