Jackson Mary Passed away peacefully in
Trees Care Home on 5th March aged 90 years.
Much loved wife of the late
Harry Jackson, mother of Peter, mother-in-law of Catherine
and grandmother of
Lewis and Andrew.
Mum your love and kindness will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held on Monday 25th March at Pontefract Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Dementia UK.
A collection box will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to Rhodes Funeralcare, Knottingley on 01977 672618
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 21, 2019
