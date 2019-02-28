Home

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:00
St Peters Church
Kirkthorpe
DALEY MARY
(formerly Nicholson)
(Née Lumb) Peacefully in Manor Park Care Home on Tuesday 19th February 2019, aged 98, of Featherstone, formerly Kirkthorpe.
Beloved mum of Robert, Carol and Richard, loving mother in law of Rita, Geoff and Susan, much loved sister of Michael and treasured
grandma, great grandma
and great great grandma.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 5th March at 12.00 noon in St Peters Church, Kirkthorpe,
prior to interment in
Featherstone Cemetery.
Flowers welcome, otherwise donations, will be gratefully
received for Cancer Research.
Everyone welcome for refreshments at Featherstone Hotel (Top House)
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 28, 2019
