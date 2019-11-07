Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Aaron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Aaron

Notice Condolences

Mary Aaron Notice
AARON Mary Elizabeth
(Née Barratt) Passed away peacefully on
19th October 2019 aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of Jeff, much loved mum to Christine, dear mum in law to Phil, cherished grandma to Alice and Lucy and great grandma to Jack, Amelia and Oliver.
Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service will take place at
St Botolph's, Knottingley on
Friday 15th November 2019 at 11.30am followed by committal at Knottingley Cemetery. Refreshments will be at Rhodes Funeralcare, Knottigley.
Flowers and donations for
The Stroke Association welcome.
All enquiries to Rhodes Funeralcare, Knottingley Tel: 01977 672618
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -