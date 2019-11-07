|
|
|
AARON Mary Elizabeth
(Née Barratt) Passed away peacefully on
19th October 2019 aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of Jeff, much loved mum to Christine, dear mum in law to Phil, cherished grandma to Alice and Lucy and great grandma to Jack, Amelia and Oliver.
Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service will take place at
St Botolph's, Knottingley on
Friday 15th November 2019 at 11.30am followed by committal at Knottingley Cemetery. Refreshments will be at Rhodes Funeralcare, Knottigley.
Flowers and donations for
The Stroke Association welcome.
All enquiries to Rhodes Funeralcare, Knottingley Tel: 01977 672618
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 7, 2019