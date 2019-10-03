|
|
|
Hanson Mark Andrew Unexpectedly on Wednesday
4th September 2019 in Australia aged 47. Beloved son of Pat and
Ken, loving daddy of Amelia, treasured brother of Shaun and Lindsey and loved brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service to take place on Friday 11th October 2019 at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.00am. Family flowers only
please, donations will be gratefully
received for Diabetes UK.
Everybody welcome for refreshments after the service
at Girnhill Lane WMC.
All enquiries contact Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 3, 2019