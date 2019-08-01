|
|
|
SHARKEY Marjorie On July 23rd, in The Prince of Wales Hospice, aged 86 years and of Castleford.
Madge, beloved wife of Michael and dearly loved mum of Helen & Ann. Also a much loved grandma,
sister & aunt.
Funeral service will take place 11:00am Friday 9th August at
St Joseph's R.C. Church, Castleford, followed by interment at
Whitwood Cemetery.
No flowers by request, donations in lieu to The Prince of Wales Hospice, for which a box will be provided at the service.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 1, 2019