BROWNLEY MARJORIE
nee Gilbert Of Pontefract.
Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 21st August 2019,
aged 74 years.
The devoted wife of the late Barry,
a much loved mum of Lyndon & Gavin, a special nana of Aiden, Alex, Calum, Dilan, Evie & Leland, a dearly loved mother in law of Anne & Michelle, a loving sister of Barry & Pauline, also a dear sister in law and auntie. Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Monday 9th September with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.40pm. Family flowers by request only please. Donations will
be kindly received in lieu in aid of
The Prince of Wales Hospice.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford. TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 29, 2019