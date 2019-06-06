ROBERTS Marian

nee Benson Of Airedale, formerly of Normanton.

Passed away peacefully in hospital after a long illness with her loving family by her side, on the

30th May 2019, aged 86 years.

The beloved wife of the late John Roberts, a devoted mum of Sue and Sally, a special grandma to Alan, Kay and Lauren, great grandma of Evie-Rose, Daisy, Grace, Reuben, Jake and Rosie, a dear mother in law to Alan and Keith also a dear sister

of Vera.

Marian will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.

The funeral will take place on Friday 14th June, with service in Pontefract Crematorium at 1.40pm. Family flowers only by request please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of The Alzheimer's Society.

All attending are welcome to join the family after the service to the Magnet Hotel for refreshments to The Magnet Hotel, Castleford.

All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel 01977-555733 Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 6, 2019