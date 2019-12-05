Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Pontefract
Salters Row
Pontefract, West Yorkshire WF8 1AZ
01977 703222
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Greenhalgh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Greenhalgh

Notice Condolences

Marian Greenhalgh Notice
GREENHALGH Marian Passed away peacefully at the
Prince Of Wales Hospice on
26th November 2019, aged 79 years. Beloved Wife of the late William Frederick. Much loved Mum to Susan, Steven, Christine and Alison. Marian will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 12th December
at Castleford Parish Church
at 11:45am, followed by the committal at Whitwood Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be made to
The Prince Of Wales Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Pontefract, tel: 01977 703222.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -