GREENHALGH Marian Passed away peacefully at the
Prince Of Wales Hospice on
26th November 2019, aged 79 years. Beloved Wife of the late William Frederick. Much loved Mum to Susan, Steven, Christine and Alison. Marian will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 12th December
at Castleford Parish Church
at 11:45am, followed by the committal at Whitwood Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be made to
The Prince Of Wales Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Pontefract, tel: 01977 703222.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 5, 2019