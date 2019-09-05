|
WILLIAMSON Margaret The family would like to thank all friends, family and neighbours for their sympathy and kindness during the sad loss of Margaret.
Thanks also to Rev Sarah Hancox for a lovely service and to Michelle's flowers for a beautiful floral tribute. A special thanks to Chris McTigue and staff at McTigue Funeral Directors for their professionalism and thoughtful funeral arrangements. Chris has looked after everyone and nothing was too much trouble. Donations received for The Prince of Wales Hospice totalled £391.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 5, 2019