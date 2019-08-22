|
|
|
WILLIAMSON Margaret Of Methley.
Passed away peacefully in
The Prince Of Wales Hospice,
after a short illness on the
14th August 2019, aged 74 years.
The devoted wife of the late Ralph,
a much loved mam of Gary, a loving grandma to Owen, a dearly loved sister of Rita, Doreen, Kathleen & Marie also a dear sister in law and auntie. Will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
The funeral will take place NEXT Thursday 29th August with
service in St Oswalds Church, Methley at 2pm followed by a
burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of The Prince Of Wales Hospice. All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 22, 2019