ROBINSON Margaret
(nee Brookes) Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in Castleford Lodge Care Home, with her family by her side on the
22nd September 2019, aged 83 years. The beloved wife of the late Tom Robinson, a devoted mum of David, Alan & Jane, a special grandma, great grandma &
great great grandma, also a dear
mother in law and sister.
Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 8th October with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.40am. Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of Castleford Lodge, Residents Fund. All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford. TEL - 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 25, 2019