Granville Brooks Funeral Directors
36 Green Lane
Pontefract, West Yorkshire WF7 6JE
01977 791869
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
13:00
Pontefract Crematorium
Margaret Robinson Notice
Robinson Margaret
(Nee Phoenix) Suddenly but peacefully with
her loving family beside her on
Thursday 20th June 2019 aged 79.
Beloved wife of Dennis,
much loved mam of Dennis, Tony and Stephen and treasured nana, great nana and mother in law.
Funeral service to take place
on Thursday 11th July 2019 at
1pm at Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully
received for The Five Towns Hospice. Everybody is welcome
for refreshments after the
service at Kings Croft Hotel.
All enquiries contact
Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 4, 2019
