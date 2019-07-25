|
|
|
Peplow Margaret
Nee Banks, was Oxley Passed away peacefully in
St Gemma's Hospice, Wednesday 17th July 2019, aged 68 years.
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Margaret will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Thursday 1st August 2019 at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.00pm. Family flowers only but a box
will be provided for donations gratefully received in lieu for
St Gemma's Hospice.
All enquiries to RJ Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 25, 2019