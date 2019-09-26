Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Nowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Nowell

Notice Condolences

Margaret Nowell Notice
NOWELL Margaret With her loving family beside her on Friday 13th September 2019 aged 88 of Featherstone.
Much loved wife of the late William and loving mum of Alison
and the late Hazel.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 7th October 2019 at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.00am followed be a Thanksgiving Service at Featherstone Methodist Church at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received and shared between Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie. Please could everyone wear a butterfly. Everybody is welcome for refreshments after the service at Featherstone Methodist
Church Hall.
All enquiries contact
Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.