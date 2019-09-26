|
NOWELL Margaret With her loving family beside her on Friday 13th September 2019 aged 88 of Featherstone.
Much loved wife of the late William and loving mum of Alison
and the late Hazel.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 7th October 2019 at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.00am followed be a Thanksgiving Service at Featherstone Methodist Church at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received and shared between Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie. Please could everyone wear a butterfly. Everybody is welcome for refreshments after the service at Featherstone Methodist
Church Hall.
All enquiries contact
Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 26, 2019