Mosby Margaret
(nee Owens) Died suddenly but peacefully in Leeds General Infirmary
on Friday 20th September 2019,
aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late Barry.
Much loved mother of Karen, Graham, Lisa and Nick.
Devoted grandma to
Jack and Meagan.
Sadly missed sister,
aunt and friend to many.
Funeral service on
Friday 18th October 2019
at All Saints Church, Hightown at 11:15am prior to interment
in Whitwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to charity, a collection box will be available in church. Afterwards all friends are welcome to join the family at
The Rising Sun.
For enquiries please contact
TF Morritt
on 01977 553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 3, 2019