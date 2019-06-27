Home

HARGRAVE Margaret Formerly of De Lacy Avenue, Featherstone, passed away peacefully on June 11th 2019.
Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium tomorrow, Friday, June 28th at
11.00 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Donations, if so desired, for Guide Dogs For The Blind, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton
& Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 27, 2019
