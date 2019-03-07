Home

EMSLEY Margaret Mary Of Ledsham and formerly of Castleford, passed away peacefully on March 1st 2019, aged 88 years. Well known and respected business woman in Castleford and Pontefract for many years and former President of Castleford Chamber Of Trade & Commerce. Devoted wife of the late Brian, dearly loved mum of Charles (Malcolm) and Jane, very dear mother-in-law of Chris and loving and much loved grandma of Philip. Service to take place at Ledsham Church on Tuesday,
March 12th at 2.00 pm followed by interment in Fairburn Churchyard. Will friends please accept this intimation. At Margaret's request, no flowers please, donations for a Charity of Margaret's choice, may be kindly left in Church. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 7, 2019
