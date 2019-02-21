Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Davis

Notice Condolences

Margaret Davis Notice
DAVIS Margaret
(née Turner) Passed away suddenly at home in Castleford on February 4th 2019, aged 81 years. Devoted wife and mother of the late Geoffrey and John, dearly loved mum of Karen and very dear mother-in-law of Terry, also loving grandma of Adam and his wife Chelsea and much loved sister of June. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, February 27th at
3.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the British Heart Foundation, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.