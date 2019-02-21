|
DAVIS Margaret
(née Turner) Passed away suddenly at home in Castleford on February 4th 2019, aged 81 years. Devoted wife and mother of the late Geoffrey and John, dearly loved mum of Karen and very dear mother-in-law of Terry, also loving grandma of Adam and his wife Chelsea and much loved sister of June. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, February 27th at
3.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the British Heart Foundation, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 21, 2019
